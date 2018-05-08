Threatening emails sent to schools in Cambridgeshire - National Crime Agency investigating

A number of threatening emails have been sent to schools in Cambridgeshire police have confirmed this morning, Tuesday May 8.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) are investigating a number of threatening emails being sent to schools across the country, including Cambridgeshire.

An NCA spokesperson said: “We understand that these types of emails can be distressing and while we take the communications extremely seriously, we must stress there is no credible threat. We would ask that anyone receiving such an email contact their local police.”

It follows a number of similar incidents in which hoax threats have been sent to schools, the last one in March.

Cambridgeshire Police said then: "We take hoaxes extremely serious. They divert police resources and cause disruption and alarm to the public."

No arrests have been made yet.