Thousands of pounds lost after thieves target Peterborough Sue Ryder charity shop

Thousands of pounds to be spent supporting severely ill patients has been lost after thieves targeted the Sue Ryder shop in Eye.

The shop in Crowland Road which sells second-hand furniture, clothing, books and homewares, was broken into between 5pm on Saturday and 9am on Sunday.

Damage was sustained to the front and interior doors of the shop, with cash from the donation box and a significant amount of stock stolen.

The shop, which was forced to close temporarily, supports the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Longthorpe which cares for people with living with conditions like cancer, heart failure and lung disease.

Eye shop manager Kellie Preston said: “It’s such a great shame that our shop, which has been supporting Sue Ryder’s care for so many years, was broken into over the weekend. It’s one thing to break into a shop and another to target a charity shop.

“When we add up the money and value of the donations stolen by the thieves the cost of the repairs to both doors and the trading time we missed out on due to our temporary closure, we estimate that we will have lost over £2,300.

“We’d love some extra donations to help us get back on our feet. Good quality items of clothing, books and homewares are very welcome and can be dropped off in person at the shop on Crowland Road. You can also arrange to have your furniture picked up from your home, for free, when you fill out the online form at www.sueryder.org/furniture.”

For more information on donating call 01733 223 810.