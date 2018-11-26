This is when Peterborough's Labour MP Fiona Onasanya will face a retrial on the charge of perverting the course of justice

Peterborough's Labour MP Fiona Onasanya will face a retrial on the charge of perverting the course of justice after a jury today failed to come to a majority verdict.

Miss Onasanya will face a fresh trial, set to start on Tuesday December 11, when a new jury of 12 will hear the evidence from the prosecution and defence before trying to reach a verdict.

Fiona Onasanya MP arriving at a previous court hearing in London

The Labour MP had been standing trial at The Old Bailey over the last week accused of scheming with her brother Festus Onasanya of lying about who was driving Ms Onasanya’s car when it was clocked travelling at 41mph in a 30mph zone in Thorney in July last year.

A Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) had named a Russian man as the driver - but The Old Bailey heard he had been in Russia at the time.

The jury - which has 11 members after one juror was discharged for health reasons last week - retired to consider their verdict on Thursday morning after hearing Judge Nichols Hilliard, The Recorder Of London finish his summing up.

On Friday afternoon, he said he would accept a verdict on which 10 jurors were agreed.

After two-and-a-half hours of deliberations on Monday, the jury indicated they could not agree a verdict, even if they had more time.

Discharging the jury, Mr Hilliard QC said: “I have had a note from you saying you do not need any more time.

“Thank you very much for the evident care and attention you have given this case. The case will have to be retried in due course in front of a different jury.”

Ms Onasanya strenuously denied the charge, and had told the court she did not know who had been driving the Nissan Micra at the time, as friends and family often used it. She said she had left the NIP at her mother’s house for the driver to fill in.