This is what the police helicopter was searching for over Peterborough last night

Peterborough residents may have spotted the sight and sound of the Caambridgeshire Police helicopter hovering over the city last night.

Many readers contacted the Peterborough Telegraph after spotting the aircraft.

Police were called at 9.05pm yesterday, Monday August 20, with reports of suspicious activity at Peterborough Museum in Priestgate.

Officers from the dog unit attended and the helicopter was deployed in an effort to locate the suspect.

However, they were not found and no crime was found to have been committed so all units were stood down.