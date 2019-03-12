This is what has happened to the four men arrested after 'extremely rare' crystal meth lab was discovered in Peterborough

Four men were arrested yesterday morning, Monday March 11, after raids on properties in Padholme Road, Alma Road, Westmoreland Gardens and Sheepwalk in Paston. Three men aged 35, 36 and 39 have been released under investigation. A fourth man aged 47 has been dealt with by means of a community resolution A police spokesman said: “A small scale production of what is believed to be crystal meth was discovered. This is extremely rare in Cambridgeshire. Police were joined by specialist teams including Chemical Bioglogical Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) officers as well as search teams from the fire and ambulance services as a safety precaution. The operation was part of an investigation into the production of class A drugs.

1. Peterborough crystal meth lab raids Chemical Bioglogical Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) officers at work in Peterborough

2. Peterborough meth lab raids Chemical Bioglogical Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) officers about to enter a Peterborough property.

3. Peterborough crystal meth lab raids Police, fire and ambulance crews took part in the raids

4. Peterborough crystal meth lab raids Police making an arrest during the drug raids

