This is the woman police are hunting over £10,000 theft from pensioner, 91, as she lay bedridden at Peterborough City Hospital

This is the woman police want the public's help to trace after £10,000 was stolen from a bedridden woman at Peterborough City Hospital.

More than £10,000 was stolen from 91-year-old Mary Banks as she lay bedridden at Peterborough City Hospital in September.

Officers would like to speak to June Weatherman, 54, in connection with the incident.

Anybody who knows Weatherman’s whereabouts should contact police by dialing 999, quoting 35/36955/18.

Mary Banks was bedridden and suffering from dementia when her purse was stolen from the hospital in September. Her bank card was then used to fraudulently pay for groceries and clothes, as well as withdrawing cash.

The card was reported as stolen on Friday, 12 October, four days after Mary passed away.

Jim Banks, Mary’s son, said: “My mother was 91 years old, suffering from dementia, was immobile and had severe breathing problems when her purse was stolen as she lay in bed at Peterborough City Hospital.

“She would have been completely unaware of where she was let alone that she was being robbed by a despicable and immoral individual who has preyed on the sick and vulnerable.

“She died within four weeks of being robbed. It defies belief that anybody could stoop so low and I am appealing for the public’s help in catching whoever is responsible so that no other family has to face a similar heartache.”

PC Lewis Busby said: “I would urge anyone with information about this crime to contact us or who thinks they know the woman in the CCTV.

CCTV from Peterborough City Hospital

“My thoughts go with the family who are dealing with the loss of their loved one and now have to deal with this alongside it.”

Anyone who recognises the woman pictured or has any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/36955/18.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org