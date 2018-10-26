This is the moment men in monkey masks, armed with an axe and knife, demanded cash from 'terrified' Cambridgeshire shop staff

These are CCTV images of the moment two men in monkey masks robbed a shop in Cambridgeshire armed with an axe and knife.

The pair entered the shop in Walpole Road, Cambridge at about 5pm on Tuesday, October 23, demanding cash. A worker refused and the pair instead made off with three bottles of alcohol worth more than £70.

One of the men armed with an axe

DC John Cox said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the shop worker and for members of the public in the area at the time.

“I would urge anybody who recognises those pictures to get in touch of a matter of urgency.”

Anyone who recognises the men or has any information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/39830/18 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The men outside the shop