This is the moment a man called Cambridgeshire Police to chat about David Beckham's career.....and corned beef!

Cambridgeshire Police are urging the public to only contact them when there is a genuine need after a man called to discuss David Beckham’s career.

During the call the man suggests that Mr Beckham’s fame and fortune has “bought him nothing” and asks the handler which of the two he thinks is cleverer.

David Beckham was the topic of conversation for this call to Cambridgeshire Police

Since the start of the year Cambridgeshire Constabulary has received 140 calls which have been classed as hoax. There have been countless others where people have made contact when another organisation was more appropriate to help.

The constabulary regularly receives calls that should be directed to other organisations such as local authorities or the RSPCA.

The answers to a wide variety of questions commonly asked by callers to 101 can be found on the constabulary’s website - www.cambs.police.uk.

Superintendent James Sutherland said: “We need people to think before they call and only dial 999 in a genuine emergency. Inappropriate use of our 999 service could cause delay in us speaking to people in danger and even put lives at risk.

“It isn’t that we don’t want to hear from the public, but we need to ensure that the right response is given as soon as possible to the people who really need us.

“We’re urging people to think carefully about whether to call 999, 101 or another organisation if the issue isn’t a policing matter.

“If people would prefer to report non-emergency situations online then this can be done on our website via a form or a live web chat function.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite said: “The public need to feel able to contact the police and it is essential they are not deterred from doing so if there is a genuine reason.

“However, it is also important people contact the correct number in the circumstances they face and don’t cause call handlers delays in supporting those most at risk.”

To report non-emergencies online visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.