This is the man Peterborough police want to speak to after a series of burglaries across the city

CCTV has been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with a series of burglaries in Peterborough.

Between 10.30pm on Tuesday November 6 and 2am the following day a purse and a mobile phone were stolen from a property in Alexandra Road.

Do you recognise the man in this Peterborough CCTV?

The second incident took place between 11pm on Tuesday November 13 and 6am the following day in Essendyke, Bretton. Items stolen included bank cards and a tablet computer.

Then, between 11.30pm on Friday November 16 and 7.15am the following day a handbag containing a mobile phone, cash and bank cards was stolen from a property in Eyrescroft, Bretton.

Detective Sergeant Mark Plitsch said: “We’d appeal to anyone who recognises the man in these CCTV images to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“All of these burglaries took place at unlocked properties. In the build-up to Christmas I’d like to remind people to ensure they don’t leave gifts on show and to secure their homes appropriately.”

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has information regarding the incidents should call 101 and ask to speak to Detective Sergeant Mark Plitsch.