This is every car stopped and seized by traffic officers in our city in the last 7 days and the details of the offences. Follow them on twitter @roadpoliceBCH



1. Points and a fine This foreign registered vehicle was being driven in Peterborough.Driver lives in UK. Driver found to be a provisional Uk licence holder too. Points and fine to follow. ugc Buy a Photo

2. Uninsured RTC Police attended reports of an RTC where one driver was refusing to provide his details to the other. A few checks revealed the driver was not insured. Vehicle seized. ugc Buy a Photo

3. Police chase Vehicle tried making off from officers on Towler Street but didnt get far and was stopped safely. Vehicle uninsured and with no MOT. Driver reported for offences and vehicle seized. 0 Buy a Photo

4. Positive for cocaine Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Driven by a disqualified driver who has failed a roadside drug swab showing positive for cocaine. Vehicle seized, driver arrested ugc Buy a Photo

View more