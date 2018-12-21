This is every illegal vehicle taken off Peterborough's roads this week
Police have continued their crackdown on illegal vehicles being used on Peterborough's roads this week.
This is every illegal car and van seized by @roadpoliceBCH in Peterborough this week:
1. No VED means no vehicle
Another foreign registered vehicle stopped in Peterborough being driven by a UK resident without VED. Driver reported and vehicle seized
2. Another seized
Foreign registered vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Being driven by UK resident without VED. Driver reported and vehicle seized
3. Drug driver
Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Driver has no licence, no insurance and has failed a roadside drug swab showing positive for cocaine
4. No UK VED again
Another foreign registered vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Driven by a UK resident without VED. Driver reported and vehicle seized..
