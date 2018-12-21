Cars seized

This is every illegal vehicle taken off Peterborough's roads this week

Police have continued their crackdown on illegal vehicles being used on Peterborough's roads this week.

This is every illegal car and van seized by @roadpoliceBCH in Peterborough this week:

Another foreign registered vehicle stopped in Peterborough being driven by a UK resident without VED. Driver reported and vehicle seized

1. No VED means no vehicle

Foreign registered vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Being driven by UK resident without VED. Driver reported and vehicle seized

2. Another seized

Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Driver has no licence, no insurance and has failed a roadside drug swab showing positive for cocaine

3. Drug driver

Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Driver has no licence, no insurance and has failed a roadside drug swab showing positive for cocaine
Another foreign registered vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Driven by a UK resident without VED. Driver reported and vehicle seized..

4. No UK VED again

