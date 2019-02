This is every vehicle seized by police in Peterborough over the past two weeks with details of the offences. All photos courtesey of @roadpoliceBCH and @Pborocops.

1. Drug driver arrested Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. This one is being driven without VED and the driver has failed a roadside drug swab showing positive for cocaine. Vehicle recovered and driver arrested

2. Fuel theft arrest Vehicle pre-emptively stopped in Peterborough. Responsible for a number of fuel thefts in the past few weeks. Occupants arrested and vehicle seized containing lots of containers and siphoning equipment

3. No insurance Peterborough - Vehicle stopped due to no insurance being in place. Vehicle siezed driver reported

4. Drink driver Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. The driver has a provisional licence, no insurance and has given a roadside breath sample of 77. Vehicle seized, driver arrested

