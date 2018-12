This is every car stopped and seized by traffic officers in our city in the last 7 days and the details of the offences. Follow them on twitter @roadpoliceBCH

1. Tax dodger Peterborough and another untaxed vehicle. You cant evade road tax if youre a U.K. resident by using a foreign plated vehicle. Car seized and road tax now owed to DVLA

2. Seized for no UK registration and tax Another foreign registered vehicle stopped in Peterborough being driven by a UK resident. Seized for no UK registration and tax'#PoliceParking

3. Vehicle reported and seized The driver has a provisional licence, no insurance and as hes UK resident, its needs UK registration and tax. He also tried to swap seats when stopped..unfortunately hes wearing a high viz jacket

4. Learner driver This driver has a provisional licence. Not being supervised or displaying L plates. Off to be crushed at the #PoliceParking. Driver reported and vehicle seized

