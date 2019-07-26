Third teenager arrested over Wisbech burglaries

A third arrest has been made in connection with a number of burglaries in Wisbech last month (June).

The 16-year-old boy was arrested by officers from the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team last night (Thursday 25 July).

He was taken to the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in Kings Lynn and has since been released under investigation while officers continue with their inquiries.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the burglaries on Wednesday.

Jesse Gray, 19, of Kinderley Road, Wisbech, was pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary at a hearing last week. He will be sentenced on a date to be confirmed.