Third person charged in Huntingdon murder investigation

Police investigating the murder of Sam Mechelewski, 20, in Huntingdon have charged a woman with related offences.

Ciara Ratcliffe, 21, of Sycamore Drive in Huntingdon, has been charged with perverting the course of justice and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

The last movements of Sam Mechelewski caught on camera.

She has been released on bail to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on 26 June.

Two men charged with the murder appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Wednesday June 13.

Jordan Shepherd (23) of Mayfly Close in Chatteris and Ashley White (20) of West End in Brampton are charged with the murder of Sam Mechelewski. White has also been charged with possession of cannabis.

A man in his late teens from Huntingdon who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has released on bail until July 10.

Sam’s body was found by a member of the public at about 1pm on February 1, 2018, in a wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park. A post mortem revealed he died as a result of a stab wound.

Shepherd and White have been remanded into custody until their next court date.