Thieves have been targeting vehicles in three areas in Peterborough.

Police said Eye, Northborough and Maxey have been hit, with thieves stealing the vehicles themselves or items inside.

Van theft stock image

Officers have been conducting patrols day and night, with a spokesperson saying: “The thefts are from all vehicles commercial and non-commercial, but please protect any vehicle you may own by at least locking doors and taking anything out of view.”