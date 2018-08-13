Thieves target Sue Ryder shop in Peterborough three times in a week

Thieves have targeted a Sue Ryder shop in Peterborough three times in a week, depriving severely ill patients with much needed support.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported last week how the shop in Crowland Road, Eye, which sells second-hand furniture, clothing, books and homewares, was broken into between 5pm on Saturday (August 4) and 9am on Sunday (August 5), costing it thousands of pounds.

Damage was sustained to the front and interior doors of the shop, with cash from the donation box and a significant amount of stock stolen.

Sadly there was another attempted break-in at the store overnight on Monday and Tuesday last week, followed by a break-in on Saturday.

The shop supports the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Longthorpe which cares for people with living with conditions like cancer, heart failure and lung disease.

A Sue Ryder spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened that our shop in Eye has been targeted twice more by thieves since the break-in that occurred last weekend.

“Each time our shop is targeted like this the Peterborough community suffers.

“That’s the people who receive our expert end of life care at our state-of-the-art Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice or in the comfort of their own homes. Their family and friends who benefit from our bereavement services. Our volunteers, who give up their time to help our cause both in the hospice and out in our shops, and our donors, who choose to give us their clothing, books and furniture to help support our care.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has rallied around with their support.”

The PT asked Cambridgeshire police whether the break-ins were linked.

A spokesman replied: “Police were called at 8.28am yesterday morning (August 12) following a reported burglary of a Sue Ryder care store on Crowland Road, Eye.

“The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to report online at: cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 35/21919/18.”