Thieves target Peterborough charities with glass found in toys

Charities are being targeted in Peterborough with one shop being broken into three times and volunteers at another location finding glass in children’s toys.

One of the targeted places was Little Miracles at The Spinney in Hartwell Avenue, Ravensthorpe, which had its windows smashed while glass was found in children’s toys.

Staff at BGL who helped clear up the damage

However, no items were stolen, with laptops reported as missing later being found.

The break-in at the charity - which supports families who have children with disabilities and additional needs - took place on Saturday evening.

Chief executive Michelle King thanked National Citizenship Service and BGL volunteers, and residents, who have helped them clean up. She added: “Little Miracles is an important facility for families that have additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and we appreciate all of the good wishes we have had from the families and people that support us.”

Moreover, the Sue Ryder store in Crowland Road, Eye, which sells secondhand furniture, clothing, books and homewares, has now been broken into on both of the last two weekends, as well as overnight on Monday last week.

The damage to the shop and loss of money and stock will cost the charity thousands of pounds which would have been spent supporting people with conditions like cancer at its Thorpe Hall Hospice. A Sue Ryder spokesperson said: “Each time our shop is targeted like this the Peterborough community suffers.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has rallied around with their support.”

Police said they were keeping “an open mind” as to whether the break-ins were linked. Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Damian Wawrzyniak, owner of House of Feasts in Eye Green, is holding a dinner in support of Sue Ryder on September 15. To reserve a place call 01733 221 279.