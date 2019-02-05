Thieves target bikes at school in Peterborough

Thieves have been stealing bikes from a school in Peterborough.

Pupils at Ken Stimpson Community School in Werrington have been targeted.

Police said: “We are aware of a number of recent bicycle thefts from Ken Stimpson school in Werrington. Please make sure you or your child are locking their bikes up with a good quality bike lock before leaving it for the day.”

The school warned its pupils on social media last week about not leaving their bikes unlocked, adding: “It’s a sad fact that certain members of our community are taking advantage of our students and using the opportunity to take unlocked bikes for their gain.”

Tips to keep your bike safe can be found here.