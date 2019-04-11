Thieves steal hydraulic breaker from farm in Peterborough

Thieves made off with a hydraulic breaker from a farm in Thorney but left a trailer behind after being disturbed.

A hydraulic breaker is a fitting at the end of a digger.

The trailer left behind after the theft. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The theft occurred at around 10pm last night (Wednesday, April 10).

Police said the location was a farm in Thorney, but declined to give a more exact location.

A spokesperson said the thieves were “disturbed by the owner and forced to leave a trailer they bought with them behind. Forensic lines of enquires exist and will be followed up. The trailer is suspected stolen.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.