Thieves steal £50,000 worth of solar panels from Stamford area

Thieves have stolen £50,000 worth or two tonnes of solar panels and power inverters from a property in Casewick near Stamford.

The theft took place during the early hours of Monday March 26 as the resident in Casewick Park was disturbed at 5.15am and realised one panel had been left behind and was hanging down from the property.

It is believed 100 panels were stolen so a large van or truck would have been required to take the panels. It is also believed the suspects head off in the direction of Uffington, east of Stamford.

Police are appealing for any information which can help with this inquiry.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 18000138832