Thieves escape with over £2,000 worth of wine from popular Peterborough attraction

More than £2,000 worth of wine has been stolen a popular Peterborough attraction.

Police are appealing for information following the theft at Nene Valley Railway Station in Stibbington, Peterborough.

Between 5.45pm on Saturday, February 24, and 8.10am the next day over £2000 worth of wine was stolen after a storage carriage was broken into.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0106830218 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.