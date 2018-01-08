Thieves chop down and steal parking machines across Peterborough

Have your say

Masked thieves are cutting away and stealing parking meters across Peterborough including ones at supermarket car parks.

A police investigation is looking into 12 thefts or attempted thefts in the city in little over a month, the latest of which was at Waitrose in Mayor’s Walk on Tuesday, December 22, where machines were ripped out and taken away in the back of a vehicle.

Stolen ticket machines at Waitrose, Bourges Boulevard. EMN-171227-165123009

The supermarket chain, when contacted by the Peterborough Telegraph, said it did not discuss security issues.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the modus operandi for the offences sees “two men with cutting equipment cut the case of the machines out of the ground. On some occasions they wear masks.”

The thefts, he added, “are being linked and there has been a police investigation running, however, no arrests have been made.”

Police put out an appeal earlier in December after releasing CCTV of two men they wished to speak to following the attempted theft of a parking meter in St Peter’s Road.

The unsuccessful attempt to steal the parking meter occurred at 5.55pm on Sunday, November 26.

However, thieves had more luck on other occasions and made off with parking meters at:

l Brook Street, on three occasions between noon on November 23 and 10.36pm on November 29

l Car Haven in Bishop’s Road at 9.32pm on November 25

l Wellington Street, at 4.21pm on November 18 and 1pm on November 28

l New Road, between 4pm on November 27 and 6.30am on November 28

l Bishop’s Road car park, between 8pm and 8.30pm on November 17 and at 9.08pm on December 1

l Asda at Rivergate, at 8.20pm on November 17.

The police spokesman said thieves had told people to go away by using threatening language if they were challenged.

The parking meters stolen in November and December were not the first to be taken in Peterborough this year.

Between December 2016 and April 2017 at least eight were stolen in Peterborough, including four at the Wirrina car park. The thefts cost Peterborough City Council £1,000 in revenue, as well as £4,500 each to replace.

Further thefts took place in June.

Anyone with information which can help the police with its investigation is asked to call 101.