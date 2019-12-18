Thief who kept targeting Peterborough pharmacy caught by off duty police officer

A serial thief who stole baby milk, perfume and face cream has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Kenneth Young (47) entered Lloyds Pharmacy in Ortongate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, on October 28 and proceeded to steal four cartons of baby milk.

Ortongate Shopping Centre EMN-180322-140530009

He returned to the pharmacy on November 11 and this time stole £100 worth of perfume gift sets

On November 13 he again targeted the same store, picking up almost £100 worth of face cream and attempting to leave without paying.

However, his luck had ran out as an off duty police officer witnessed the incident and detained him before he could escape.

Young, of Herlington, Orton Malborne, was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court last Thursday after pleading guilty to three counts of theft.

PC Lorna Thorley said: “Young clearly thought he could keep taking from the store and get away with it. He didn’t count on our proactive officers being around and going above and beyond their duty. I am pleased he is behind bars and off the streets of Peterborough.”