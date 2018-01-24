Thief stole charity boxes

A man who stole two charity collection boxes has avoided being sent to prison.

Jamie Lanigan (32) of Norburn, Bretton admitted stealing the boxes, which were raising money for Medical Dogs and The Parkinson’s Society from the Bounce Trampoline Park in Bretton on Valentines’ Day last year.

Lanigan said the boxes contained a total of about £30, which he spent on drink and heroin.

Angela Holland, defending at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, said Lanigan had tackled his drink and drug problem, and was keen to put his past behind him.

District Judge Ken Sheraton, sentencing, said: “Stealing charity boxes is about as low as it gets, to be frank.”

Lanigan was given a six month prison sentence, suspended for two years, ordered to pay £30 compensation, £85 costs and a £115 surcharge.