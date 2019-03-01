These are the vehicles stopped and seized by police in the Peterborough area in the past week

This is every car stopped and seized by traffic officers in our city in the last 7 days and the details of the offences. Follow them on twitter @roadpoliceBCH and @pborocops

1. No insurance Driving without insurance is never a good idea. Vehicles seized and drivers reported

2. Drugs seized Heroin seized from a male and a uninsured vehicle taken off the roads of Peterborough.Both the male and the driver of the van will be dealt with for the offences.

3. Vehicle seized Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. No VED since November 2018. Driver reported and vehicle seized.

