This is every car stopped and seized by traffic officers in our city in the last seven days and the details of the offences. Follow them on twitter @roadpoliceBCH and @pborocops.

1. Foreign vehicle seized Foreign registered vehicle stopped in Peterborough being driven by a UK resident. Reported for having no VED and vehicle seized.

2. Failed to stop for police Vehicle failed to stop for Police. Abandoned and occupants fled. Vehicle recovered to be forensically examined

3. Two arrested Not only did this driver fail to stop for @BCHPoliceDogs, he also failed to stop for the keep left bollard and broke his wishbone. Drugs/cash/knuckle duster located within, 2 arrested

4. Drink and drug driver Another vehicle stopped in Peterborough. The driver has no insurance and failed a roadside breath test and failed a drug swab showing positive for cocaine. Vehicle seized and driver arrested

