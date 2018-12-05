These are the Peterborough streets targeted by burglars in the past 7 days

Have your say

These are the streets in Peterborough where police have had burglaries reported and recorded in the week Monday, November 26 to Sunday, December 2.

The details, provided by Peterborough's Crime Prevention Officer Amanda Large, are as follows:

Incident number 5/48295/18, Star Road, Peterborough, night-time offence on Tuesday, 27 November.

Incident 35/48506/18, Saltmarsh, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, offence has occurred over a number of days between 23 and 28 November.

Incident 35/48565/18, Chelveston Way, Peterborough, evening offence on Wednesday 28 November.

Incident 35/48674/18, Holdich Street, Peterborough, offence has occurred over a couple of days between 27 and 29 November.

CPO Amanda Large added: "We are still seeing a number of overnight burglaries where opportunists enter properties via open windows or insecure doors.

"Residents are reminded to ensure all windows and doors are secure at night and when not in the property.

"If you have any information regarding any of the below crimes you can contact 101 quoting the investigation number, online report or via Crimestoppers."