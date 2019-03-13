These are the Peterborough drivers who tried and failed to escape the attention of the police this month
These are the Peterborough area motorists who tired and failed to avoid the attention of the police since the beginning of the month.
Each of the drivers had their vehicle seized by officers for various reasons. You can follow the traffics officers on twitter @roadpoliceBCH.
1. Company car but no policy
Peterborough What Insurance are you using? Its a company Policy But youre not named on it...? Erm....no Do you have a licence No, I dont Driver now needs to explain to his boss why the company car is in Police Parking.
Peterborough - untaxed foreign registered vehicle. Theres a misconception that a car can be here on foreign plates for up to 6 months, but this isnt true for UK residents. Driver had lived here for 8 years, so cannot drive his foreign plated vehicle in the UK