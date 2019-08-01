Criminals jailed in July

These are the most serious offenders jailed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire over the last month

The last month has seen murderers, drug dealers and abusers all given lengthy prison sentences.

These are the most serious offenders who have been jailed in and around Peterborough in July.

Ignored a restraining order and threatened to stab his ex-partner

1. Christopher West - jailed for 15 months and eight weeks

Stole meat from B&M in Boongate and pulled out a knife when confronted by staff

2. Jack Stevens - jailed for 18 months

A sex offender who assaulted a woman and emptied her bank account just weeks after meeting her online

3. Oliver Davenport - jailed for one year and 30 weeks

Sexually assaulted a woman and filmed women using a toilet in a McDonald's restaurant

4. Richard Pulido - jailed for 12 months

