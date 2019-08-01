These are the most serious offenders jailed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire over the last month
The last month has seen murderers, drug dealers and abusers all given lengthy prison sentences.
These are the most serious offenders who have been jailed in and around Peterborough in July.
1. Christopher West - jailed for 15 months and eight weeks
Ignored a restraining order and threatened to stab his ex-partner
2. Jack Stevens - jailed for 18 months
Stole meat from B&M in Boongate and pulled out a knife when confronted by staff
3. Oliver Davenport - jailed for one year and 30 weeks
A sex offender who assaulted a woman and emptied her bank account just weeks after meeting her online
4. Richard Pulido - jailed for 12 months
Sexually assaulted a woman and filmed women using a toilet in a McDonald's restaurant
