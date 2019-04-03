Some of the criminals jailed

These are the most serious offenders jailed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in the past month

Below are photos of the most serious offenders who have been jailed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire over the past month (March).

Cambridgeshire police only release custody photos of criminals jailed for a year or longer. Further details of each case can be found at https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/news/crime.

1. Knife-point robbery

2. Robbed a Peterborough Post Office at knifepoint

3. One punch killing

4. Punched man at concert

