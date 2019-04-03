These are the most serious offenders jailed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in the past month
Below are photos of the most serious offenders who have been jailed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire over the past month (March).
Cambridgeshire police only release custody photos of criminals jailed for a year or longer. Further details of each case can be found at https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/news/crime.
1. Knife-point robbery
Brandon Sharp, 19, of Cottier Drive, Littleport. Four years detention in a young offenders institute for robbery, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and obstructing an officer
2. Robbed a Peterborough Post Office at knifepoint
Dean Jackson, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison for possession of a blade in public and robbery
3. One punch killing
Dennis Hurworth (31) of Nuns Way, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was jailed for four years
4. Punched man at concert
Drew Pinney (23) of Stevenson Court, Cambridge, caused grievous bodily harm without intent. Sentenced to 18 months in prison
