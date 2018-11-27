These are the locations of every burglary recorded by police in Peterborough this week

This is every burglary recorded by police in Peterborough over the last seven days according to the force's logs.

Peterborough Police News

Crime Number: 35/46508/18

Date & Times: Between 14:30 and 16:00 on Tuesday November 20

Location: Star Road Peterborough

Walk in burglary via unlocked front door and a TV stolen.

Crime Number: 35/46735/18

Date & Times: between 21:00 on Tue 20th and 06:30 on Wed 21st Nov

Location: Wilberforce Road

Unknown offender has entered the property via unlocked front door and stolen two laptops. CCTV shows a male wearing a high viz jacket on a bike.

Crime Number: 35/47667/18

Date & Times: Overnight Sat 24th to Sun 25th Nov

Location: Oundle Road Peterborough

Whilst householder has been at work, unknown persons have gained entry to the property and stolen several items stolen including a watch and a mobile phone.

Crime Number: 35/47717/18

Date & Times: Between 17:00 and 21:30 on 25th Nov

Location: Russell Street Millfield Peterborough

Unknown offender has smashed a rear window of the property in order to gain entry. A Playstation 4 and a Lenovo laptop stolen.

Anyone with information should call Police on 101 quoting the relevant crime number or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org