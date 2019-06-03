These are the latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

May 10, 2019

Edgaras Rudnickas (28) of Sleaford Road, Boston

Guilty plea to possession of class B drug (cannabis) in Sawtry

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, drugs to be destroyed

William Thornton (43) of Padholme Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of beer from Showcase cinema

Guilty plea to assault

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol and chocolate beloning to JTF Mega Discount

Breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 27 weeks, victim surcharge £115

Michael Bourn (24) of Mount Pleasant, Wisbech

Guilty plea to dangerous driving

Jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, victim surcharge £115, disqualified from driving for 12 months

Billy Edwards (26) of Apollo Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months

Reece Fraser-Davis (32) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £97) from Waitrose

Guilty plea to theft of a laptop from Kelly Contractors

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Breach of conditional discharge

Jailed for 12 weeks, victim surcharge £115

Ivans Graholskis (40) of West Parade, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (48ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £270, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 13 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 10/01/20

Minvydas Kneizys (25) of Grimmers Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £260, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 15 months - can be reduced by 15 weeks if course completed by 26/2/20

Krasimir Petrov (46) of Gayton Road, Gaywood

Guilty plea to drink driving (67ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 6/5/20

Russell Slaney (44) of Wellington Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of ibuprofen from Boots (value £2.89)

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Guilty plea to theft of vodka from B&M (value £11.50)

Breach of suspended sentence

Community order - 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85

Chas Walden (28) of Corbyn Street, London

Guilty plea to drug driving in Peterborough (cannabis)

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months

Joseph Hutchinson (35) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of Easter egg from Esso

Guilty plea to criminal damage of a cell floor

Jailed for four weeks. Victim surcharge £115

May 15 2019

William Da Costa Fernandes (21) of Jeffrey Drive, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to entering the United Kingdom in breach of a deportation order

Jailed for two months. Victim surcharge £115

Shanaya Taylor (25) of Acer Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a Class A drug (cocaine)

Fined £230, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Ruslan Zuravljov (38) of Southwell Road, Wisbech

Found guilty of theft of cheese (value £12.56) belonging to Nene Supermarket

Guilty plea to fail to surrender

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Fined £60 (theft of cheese) £50 (breach of suspended sentence), victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Rakeeb Ali (23) of Midland Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Kieran Brader (26) of Rudyard Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

John Donnelly (52) of Eastgate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order

Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Amir Hussain (32) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £180, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Andrew Kirby (33) of Wynnes Lane, King’s Lynn

Guilty plea to drink driving (90ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 4/7/21

Dawid Krawiec (25) of Chadburn, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while unfit through drugs

Fined £335, victim surcharge £33, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Bartosz Lorenowicz (24) of Drake Close, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to theft of bracelets (value £664) belonging to Mallards

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85

Joe Mack (29) of Lincoln Road, Grantham

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Fined £83, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, compensation £200

Louis Vincent (28) of Slade Way, Chatteris

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour x2

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, £50 compensation to each victim

Pavels Virgilovs (34) of Pittneys, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 4/7/21

Darren Wheeler (32) of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Breach of conditional discharge

Breach of suspended sentence

Community order - 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement. Compensation £400, victim surcharge £85, costs £85, fined £50

Shixwan Beker (19) of Mabfield Road, Manchester

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Conditional discharge for two years Victim surcharge £20. Disqualified from driving for two years

Anna Caica (25) of St Catherines, Lincoln

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly at Peterborough Railway Station

Guilty plea to assault emergency worker (PC Chapman)

Community order - 150 hours unpaid work. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £85, costs £85

Louise Nunn (31) of Monument Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of Class A drugs (crack cocaine)

Guilty plea to possession of Class A drugs (diamorphine)

Community order - rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days, victim surcharge £85, costs £85, drugs to be destroyed

Geoffrey Webb (31) of Bury Road, Bolton

Guilty plea to travelling on a railway at Peterborough without paying £70 fare

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85.