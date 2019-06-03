These are the latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

May 10, 2019
Edgaras Rudnickas (28) of Sleaford Road, Boston
Guilty plea to possession of class B drug (cannabis) in Sawtry
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, drugs to be destroyed
William Thornton (43) of Padholme Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of beer from Showcase cinema
Guilty plea to assault
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol and chocolate beloning to JTF Mega Discount
Breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 27 weeks, victim surcharge £115
Michael Bourn (24) of Mount Pleasant, Wisbech
Guilty plea to dangerous driving
Jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, victim surcharge £115, disqualified from driving for 12 months
Billy Edwards (26) of Apollo Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months
Reece Fraser-Davis (32) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £97) from Waitrose
Guilty plea to theft of a laptop from Kelly Contractors
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Breach of conditional discharge
Jailed for 12 weeks, victim surcharge £115
Ivans Graholskis (40) of West Parade, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (48ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £270, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 13 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 10/01/20
Minvydas Kneizys (25) of Grimmers Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £260, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 15 months - can be reduced by 15 weeks if course completed by 26/2/20
Krasimir Petrov (46) of Gayton Road, Gaywood
Guilty plea to drink driving (67ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 6/5/20
Russell Slaney (44) of Wellington Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of ibuprofen from Boots (value £2.89)
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Guilty plea to theft of vodka from B&M (value £11.50)
Breach of suspended sentence
Community order - 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85
Chas Walden (28) of Corbyn Street, London
Guilty plea to drug driving in Peterborough (cannabis)
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months
Joseph Hutchinson (35) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of Easter egg from Esso
Guilty plea to criminal damage of a cell floor
Jailed for four weeks. Victim surcharge £115
May 15 2019
William Da Costa Fernandes (21) of Jeffrey Drive, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to entering the United Kingdom in breach of a deportation order
Jailed for two months. Victim surcharge £115
Shanaya Taylor (25) of Acer Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a Class A drug (cocaine)
Fined £230, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
Ruslan Zuravljov (38) of Southwell Road, Wisbech
Found guilty of theft of cheese (value £12.56) belonging to Nene Supermarket
Guilty plea to fail to surrender
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Fined £60 (theft of cheese) £50 (breach of suspended sentence), victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Rakeeb Ali (23) of Midland Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Kieran Brader (26) of Rudyard Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
John Donnelly (52) of Eastgate, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order
Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Amir Hussain (32) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £180, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Andrew Kirby (33) of Wynnes Lane, King’s Lynn
Guilty plea to drink driving (90ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 4/7/21
Dawid Krawiec (25) of Chadburn, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while unfit through drugs
Fined £335, victim surcharge £33, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Bartosz Lorenowicz (24) of Drake Close, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to theft of bracelets (value £664) belonging to Mallards
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85
Joe Mack (29) of Lincoln Road, Grantham
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Fined £83, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, compensation £200
Louis Vincent (28) of Slade Way, Chatteris
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour x2
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, £50 compensation to each victim
Pavels Virgilovs (34) of Pittneys, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 4/7/21
Darren Wheeler (32) of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Breach of conditional discharge
Breach of suspended sentence
Community order - 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement. Compensation £400, victim surcharge £85, costs £85, fined £50
Shixwan Beker (19) of Mabfield Road, Manchester
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Conditional discharge for two years Victim surcharge £20. Disqualified from driving for two years
Anna Caica (25) of St Catherines, Lincoln
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly at Peterborough Railway Station
Guilty plea to assault emergency worker (PC Chapman)
Community order - 150 hours unpaid work. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £85, costs £85
Louise Nunn (31) of Monument Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of Class A drugs (crack cocaine)
Guilty plea to possession of Class A drugs (diamorphine)
Community order - rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days, victim surcharge £85, costs £85, drugs to be destroyed
Geoffrey Webb (31) of Bury Road, Bolton
Guilty plea to travelling on a railway at Peterborough without paying £70 fare
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85.