These are the latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

These are the latest people to have been sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court:
May 8, 2019
Alvaro Ferreira (44) of Christie Drive, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to driving whilst disqualified (May 7)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance (May 7)
Guilty plea to driving whilst disqualified (May 3)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance (May 3)
Jailed for eight weeks for each driving whilst disqualified, to be served consecutively (16 weeks total) Victim surcharge £115. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.
Krzysztof Pyla (34) of Octavia House Hostel, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly
Guilty plea to failing to surrender (April 26)
Guiilty plea to failing to surrender (May 8)
Fined £100 (drunk and disorderly). Jailed for seven days for failing to surrender (April 26) and 14 days for failing to surrender (May 8) to be served consecutively (total 21 days).
Benjamin Wells (39) of High Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft from Boots (value £75)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to breach of criminal behaviour order
Guilty plea to theft from Co-op (value £72)
Guilty plea to theft from Sports Direct (value £36)
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months for each theft, to be served consecutively. Drug rehabilitation requirement for six months. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Victim surcharge £115, costs £100
Nedislav Angelov (23) of Walton Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (73ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by five months if course completed by 7/6/20
Louise Green (33) of Humberstone Hate, Leicester
Guilty plea to assault
Guilty plea to assaulting emergency worker (a nurse at Peterborough City Hospital)
Guilty plea to assaulting emergency worker (a nurse at Peterborough City Hospital)
Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months (assault) six weeks suspended for 12 months (for each assault on emergency worker), to be served concurrently. Compensation £100 (assault) £50 each (assault emergency worker). Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 12 days.
Elvis Lovridge (37) of Fulbridge Road
Guilty plea to drink drive (118ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order -180 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85 Disqualified from driving for 28 months - can be reduced by seven months if course completed by 7/12/21
Trevor Nicholls (39) of Freston, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft from Co-op (value unknown)
Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. 80 hours unpaid work. Curfew between 9pm and 6am until 7/8/19. Compensation £250.
Mindaugas Savickas (27) of Summerfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance. Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Richard Simei (35) of St George Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (52ugs in 100ml of breath).Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 15 months - can be reduced by 12 weeks if course completed by 7/3/20
Steven Stapleton (23) of Taverton Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating x3
Community order - curfew between 9pm and 5am for 13 weeks. 160 hours unpaid work. Compensation £100 to each victim. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85.
Davidas Bernatonis (36) of Myles Way, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (58ugs in 100ml of breath). Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence. Fined £334, victim surcharge £33, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 40 months - can be reduced by 40 weeks if course completed by 1/10/21
Andrew Clish (48) of Elizabeth Street, Hartlepool
Guilty plea - at a designated football match at the ABAX Stadium, without lawful authority, went onto the playing area.
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £50
Calvin Leach (52) of Lupin Close, Kettering
Guilty plea to using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Fined £565, victim surcharge £56, costs £85
Lee Unsworth (48) of Ocean View, Hartlepool
Guilty plea - at a designated football match at the ABAX Stadium, without lawful authority, went onto the playing area
Fined £90, victim surcharge £30, costs £50
May 9, 2019
Shane Dean (54) of Dingley Court, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information to police regarding identity of a driver
Fined £180, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Neil Stewart (36) of Richmond Road, Birmingham
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Found guilty of possession of Class A drugs (cocaine)
Found guilty of possession of class A drugs (diamorphine)
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Jailed for six weeks for each count of using threatening, abusive or threatening words or behaviour, to be served consecutively. Jailed for seven days for each count of possession of drugs and criminal damage, to be served concurrently - total prison sentence - 12 weeks. Compensation of £350 to victim.
May13, 2019
Jarek Kara (41) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to burglary (stole £4 cash and three slices of bread)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender
Community order - 200 hours unpaid work (150 hours for burglary, 50 hours for failing to surrender)-, compensation £100.
Eder Sanches-Borges (25) of Wilberforce Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (100-110mph in 70mph zone)
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified.Community order - 80 hours unpaid work, disqualified from driving for six months, costs £85, victim surcharge £85
Scott Wickes (21) of Doddington Road, Chatteris
Guilty plea to possession of Class A drugs (cocaine)
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine). Community order - 150 hours unpaid work, disqualified from driving for three years, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
Karolis Ceponis (26) of North Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of drink driving (85ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £420, victim surcharge £42, costs £625, disqualified from driving for 42 months - can be reduced by 42 weeks if course completed by 22/11/21
Christopher Hall (36) of Muskham, Peterborough
Guilty plea to fraud by false representation
Guilty plea to theft
Fined £340 (fraud), £200 (theft), victim surcharge £54, costs £300, compensation £40
Piotr Okupniak (40) of Whetstone Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a bicycle
Found guilty of possession of a bladed article
Jailed for six months. Compensation £10, victim surcharge £115. Knife to be destroyed
Aaron White (23) of Manor Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of Class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Fined £150, victim surcharge £85, costs £150. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Drugs to be destroyed
Mark Springthorpe (54) of St Martins Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to identification of a driver.
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £300. Six points on licence
Sheldon Taylor (24) of Acer Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault on emergency worker (PC Smith)
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £150 (assault by beating) £50 (assault emergency worker). Victim surcharge £85, costs £300.
Szymon Trusilo (30) of London Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving with no MOT certificate
Fined £519, victim surcharge £51, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for six months
May 16, 2019
Tiego Sequeira (25) of Port Holme Close, Godmanchester
Found guilty of possession of a knife
Jailed - four months, suspended for 12 months. Ten days rehabilitation activity requirement, 200 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £115, costs £620. Knife destroyed
David Warren (68) of Church Court, Great Yarmouth
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs at Peterborough railway station (cannabis) x2
Breach of suspended sentence
Fined £300 (£100 for each offence) victim surcharge £30, costs £85, drugs to be destroyed
Raymond Johnson (41) of Norman Drive, Stilton
Guilty plea to drink drive (47ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £500, disqualified from driving for 14 months