These are the latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

These are the latest people to have been sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court:

May 8, 2019

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Alvaro Ferreira (44) of Christie Drive, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to driving whilst disqualified (May 7)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance (May 7)

Guilty plea to driving whilst disqualified (May 3)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance (May 3)

Jailed for eight weeks for each driving whilst disqualified, to be served consecutively (16 weeks total) Victim surcharge £115. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Krzysztof Pyla (34) of Octavia House Hostel, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly

Guilty plea to failing to surrender (April 26)

Guiilty plea to failing to surrender (May 8)

Fined £100 (drunk and disorderly). Jailed for seven days for failing to surrender (April 26) and 14 days for failing to surrender (May 8) to be served consecutively (total 21 days).

Benjamin Wells (39) of High Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft from Boots (value £75)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to breach of criminal behaviour order

Guilty plea to theft from Co-op (value £72)

Guilty plea to theft from Sports Direct (value £36)

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months for each theft, to be served consecutively. Drug rehabilitation requirement for six months. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Victim surcharge £115, costs £100

Nedislav Angelov (23) of Walton Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (73ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by five months if course completed by 7/6/20

Louise Green (33) of Humberstone Hate, Leicester

Guilty plea to assault

Guilty plea to assaulting emergency worker (a nurse at Peterborough City Hospital)

Guilty plea to assaulting emergency worker (a nurse at Peterborough City Hospital)

Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months (assault) six weeks suspended for 12 months (for each assault on emergency worker), to be served concurrently. Compensation £100 (assault) £50 each (assault emergency worker). Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 12 days.

Elvis Lovridge (37) of Fulbridge Road

Guilty plea to drink drive (118ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order -180 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85 Disqualified from driving for 28 months - can be reduced by seven months if course completed by 7/12/21

Trevor Nicholls (39) of Freston, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft from Co-op (value unknown)

Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. 80 hours unpaid work. Curfew between 9pm and 6am until 7/8/19. Compensation £250.

Mindaugas Savickas (27) of Summerfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance. Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Richard Simei (35) of St George Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (52ugs in 100ml of breath).Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 15 months - can be reduced by 12 weeks if course completed by 7/3/20

Steven Stapleton (23) of Taverton Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating x3

Community order - curfew between 9pm and 5am for 13 weeks. 160 hours unpaid work. Compensation £100 to each victim. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85.

Davidas Bernatonis (36) of Myles Way, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (58ugs in 100ml of breath). Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence. Fined £334, victim surcharge £33, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 40 months - can be reduced by 40 weeks if course completed by 1/10/21

Andrew Clish (48) of Elizabeth Street, Hartlepool

Guilty plea - at a designated football match at the ABAX Stadium, without lawful authority, went onto the playing area.

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £50

Calvin Leach (52) of Lupin Close, Kettering

Guilty plea to using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Fined £565, victim surcharge £56, costs £85

Lee Unsworth (48) of Ocean View, Hartlepool

Guilty plea - at a designated football match at the ABAX Stadium, without lawful authority, went onto the playing area

Fined £90, victim surcharge £30, costs £50

May 9, 2019

Shane Dean (54) of Dingley Court, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information to police regarding identity of a driver

Fined £180, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Neil Stewart (36) of Richmond Road, Birmingham

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Found guilty of possession of Class A drugs (cocaine)

Found guilty of possession of class A drugs (diamorphine)

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Jailed for six weeks for each count of using threatening, abusive or threatening words or behaviour, to be served consecutively. Jailed for seven days for each count of possession of drugs and criminal damage, to be served concurrently - total prison sentence - 12 weeks. Compensation of £350 to victim.

May13, 2019

Jarek Kara (41) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to burglary (stole £4 cash and three slices of bread)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender

Community order - 200 hours unpaid work (150 hours for burglary, 50 hours for failing to surrender)-, compensation £100.

Eder Sanches-Borges (25) of Wilberforce Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (100-110mph in 70mph zone)

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified.Community order - 80 hours unpaid work, disqualified from driving for six months, costs £85, victim surcharge £85

Scott Wickes (21) of Doddington Road, Chatteris

Guilty plea to possession of Class A drugs (cocaine)

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine). Community order - 150 hours unpaid work, disqualified from driving for three years, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Karolis Ceponis (26) of North Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of drink driving (85ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £420, victim surcharge £42, costs £625, disqualified from driving for 42 months - can be reduced by 42 weeks if course completed by 22/11/21

Christopher Hall (36) of Muskham, Peterborough

Guilty plea to fraud by false representation

Guilty plea to theft

Fined £340 (fraud), £200 (theft), victim surcharge £54, costs £300, compensation £40

Piotr Okupniak (40) of Whetstone Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a bicycle

Found guilty of possession of a bladed article

Jailed for six months. Compensation £10, victim surcharge £115. Knife to be destroyed

Aaron White (23) of Manor Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of Class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Fined £150, victim surcharge £85, costs £150. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Drugs to be destroyed

Mark Springthorpe (54) of St Martins Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to identification of a driver.

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £300. Six points on licence

Sheldon Taylor (24) of Acer Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault on emergency worker (PC Smith)

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £150 (assault by beating) £50 (assault emergency worker). Victim surcharge £85, costs £300.

Szymon Trusilo (30) of London Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving with no MOT certificate

Fined £519, victim surcharge £51, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for six months

May 16, 2019

Tiego Sequeira (25) of Port Holme Close, Godmanchester

Found guilty of possession of a knife

Jailed - four months, suspended for 12 months. Ten days rehabilitation activity requirement, 200 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £115, costs £620. Knife destroyed

David Warren (68) of Church Court, Great Yarmouth

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs at Peterborough railway station (cannabis) x2

Breach of suspended sentence

Fined £300 (£100 for each offence) victim surcharge £30, costs £85, drugs to be destroyed

Raymond Johnson (41) of Norman Drive, Stilton

Guilty plea to drink drive (47ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £500, disqualified from driving for 14 months