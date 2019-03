This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the Peterborough Telegraph.

1. Credit card fraud Jessica Prince, 35, of North Brink, Wisbech, admitted a charge of dishonestly making false representation with intent to make a gain for herself and to cause loss to another by fraudulently using her company credit card. She was jailed for 20 months.

2. Burglar Caught Maurice Rogers, 28, of Willow Drift, Bedford, pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for three years and eight months

3. Multiple offences Tommy Rooney, of Greenacres in Leicester Road, Market Harborough, was charged with theft, possession of a class B drug, dangerous driving and driving without insurance. He was sentenced to a total of 15 months in prison and must forfeit the drugs

4. Class A drugs supply Craig Stark, 35, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was jailed for 26 months at Peterborough Crown Court

