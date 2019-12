This is a list of criminals who have committed offences that are so serious that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it necessary to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Growing 50,000 of drugs in his home Thomas Garner, 50, pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug at Peterborough Crown Court and was sentenced to two years in prison.

2. Distraction burglaries Shane Cunningham, (35) of Oxney Road, Peterborough, was jailed for 60 months for his part in a series of distraction burglaries.

3. Paedophile Stuart Minns (35) was caught after his Internet Protocol (IP) address was linked to indecent images of children being uploaded to the internet.

4. Raped a school girl Benjamin Free (20) invited the little on the walk in Chatteris before he forced himself on her.

