This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of a prohibited weapon Ben Matthews, 32, of Armitage Way, Cambridge, knocked his victim unconscious before driving off. He also was found in possession of a stun gun. Jailed for six-and-a-half years. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Attack on disabled mum with a chair Lewis Creasey,25, of Falcon Way in Bourne, attacked his 54-year-old disabled mother with a chair and strangled her, leaving her needing emergency hospital treatment. Jailed for 20 months. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Murder Robert Simpson-Scott, 44, of Lamb Grove, Cambourne, was jailed for life for murdering his partner of 15 years by strangling her. He will serve a minimum of 18 years. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Vehicle theft Darius Diminskas, 34, of Eaglesthorpe, Peterborough was sentenced to two years and four months after admitting his role in stealing the Dear Zoo van in Peterborough. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more