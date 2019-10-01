These are the faces of the 15 criminals jailed for serious crimes in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in September
A number of criminals were jailed by Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Crown Court in September.
Here are the most serious offenders. This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed serious offences when Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Breaching criminal behaviour order
Mark Manfroi, 40, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and two counts of theft. Jailed for 32 weeks.
Career crook Paul Priestley, 40, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of breaching a criminal behaviour order after being caught trying to break into a car in Parnwell. He was jailed for 30 months.