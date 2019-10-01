These are the faces of the people jailed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in September.

These are the faces of the 15 criminals jailed for serious crimes in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in September

A number of criminals were jailed by Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Crown Court in September.

Here are the most serious offenders. This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed serious offences when Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

Mark Manfroi, 40, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and two counts of theft. Jailed for 32 weeks.

1. Breaching criminal behaviour order

Mark Manfroi, 40, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and two counts of theft. Jailed for 32 weeks.
other
Buy a Photo
Lee Thompson, (37), was jailed for 40 months for a violent robbery of an 98-year-old woman in her own home.

2. Violent robbery of an 86-year-old woman

Lee Thompson, (37), was jailed for 40 months for a violent robbery of an 98-year-old woman in her own home.
other
Buy a Photo
Career crook Paul Priestley, 40, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of breaching a criminal behaviour order after being caught trying to break into a car in Parnwell. He was jailed for 30 months.

3. 'One man crime wave'

Career crook Paul Priestley, 40, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of breaching a criminal behaviour order after being caught trying to break into a car in Parnwell. He was jailed for 30 months.
other
Buy a Photo
Don Weerakoon, 30, of Victoria Road, Cambridge,kidnapped a woman, held a gun to her head and demanded 50,000. He has been jailed for 10 years.

4. Kidnap

Don Weerakoon, 30, of Victoria Road, Cambridge,kidnapped a woman, held a gun to her head and demanded 50,000. He has been jailed for 10 years.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4