This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Fraud using a fake ID Julian Mabbutt (48), of Cherwell Green, Northampton, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of fraud, with a further 65 offences taken into consideration. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

2. Murder Eighteen-year-old Martyna Ogonowska, of Victoria Place, Peterborough, was jailed for 17 years for stabbing Filip Jaskiewicz to death in his car following a night out in the Peterborough last year.

3. Threatening to kill Daryl Goodley of Loyes Street, Bedford was back in custody and sentenced to three years less than 24 hours after being released from prison. Goodley attended the wrong Probation office and threatened a security guard.

4. Class A drug dealing Ismael Coulibaly, 20, of Manton, Bretton, was sentenced to 31 months in a young offenders after he was caught red handed dealing crack cocaine and cocaine.

