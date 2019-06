Here are the most serious offenders. This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed serious offences when Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

Stalking Riki McGrath, (29), began a campaign of harassment shortly after his five-and-a-half month relationship had ended in March this year, even threatening to slit his ex-girlfriend's throat. He has been jailed for 31 months.

Burglary Nicholas McRae pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to 32 months in prison.

Perverting the course of justice Shaun Keen was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment for committing an act to pervert the course of justice. He was jailed for a further 12 months for possessing an ID document with intent, to run consecutively with the 30 months.

Drug dealing Craig Macleod, (26), pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and MDMA and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

