These are the faces of the 11 criminals jailed for serious crimes in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in August

These are the faces of criminals jailed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in August.

Here are the most serious offenders. This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed serious offences when Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

Michael Janes, 42, of no fixed abode, was handed a five year jail term after pleading guilty to two robberies, five burglaries, theft and three incidents of fraud.

1. Burglary

Vilson Gjajxha, 27, of no fixed abode was jailed for two years and four months for possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

2. Vilson Gjajxha

Vijay Badhan (45), of High Street, Before, was jailed for four years after he was caught with more than 300 worth of crack cocaine and heroin.

3. Drug dealing

Edvinas Gulbinas (29) converted his Wisbech home into a cannabis factory and has been jailed for 30 months.

4. Growing cannabis

