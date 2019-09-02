These are the faces of the 11 criminals jailed for serious crimes in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in August
A number of criminals were jailed by Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Crown Court in August.
Here are the most serious offenders. This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed serious offences when Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Burglary
Michael Janes, 42, of no fixed abode, was handed a five year jail term after pleading guilty to two robberies, five burglaries, theft and three incidents of fraud.