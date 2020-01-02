These criminals were all jailed in December 2019 (Photo: Cambridgeshire Police)

These are the faces of 13 criminals jailed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in December 2019

A number of criminals were jailed by Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Crown Court last month.

Listed are 13 criminals who were convicted in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in December 2019, with offences ranging from burglary to indecent exposure.

1. Prolific shoplifter

Jamie Williams, 23, was banned from entering every shop in Cambridge following a conviction for shoplifting, pleading guilty to stealing coats and jars of honey.
2. Three burglaries in 24 hours

Dominik Jasinski, 22, committed three burglaries in 24 hours and was jailed for two and a half years.
3. Garage burglar

John Hunt, 28, broke into the garage of a home in Star Mews, Eastgate, before ransacking the shed.
4. Pair threatened to harm three-month old baby

Leon Stowe, 18, and Reece Adams, 23, who threatened to harm a family and their three month-old baby, and urinated through their letter box, were jailed for a combined 12 years.
