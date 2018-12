This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Paul Marriott Jailed for three years for stealing thousands of pounds of savings from elderly and vulnerable neighbour in Huntingdon

2. Astra Marriott Jailed for three years for stealing thousands of pounds of savings from elderly and vulnerable neighbour in Huntingdon

3. Ross Olphet Olphet, of St Neots, was jailed for two years and seven months for blackmailing a man out of thousands of pounds in exchange for a sex tape.

4. Steven Tweedle Tweedle, of Almond Road, Peterborough, was jailed for 2 years and 6 months for stealing from a Peterborough pensioner he befriended.

