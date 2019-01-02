These are the criminals jailed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in December
These are the faces of the criminals jailed in Peterborough and Cambridge Crown Courts in December.
This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Adrian Shepherd
Shepherd, of Docwra Road, Papworth Everard, jailed for one-year after sexually assaulting two young girls.
Wallis, 23, of Peterborough Road, Eye, was jailed for more than a year for not providing his passport and driving licence to police, which was part of his requirements to comply with the Sex Offenders Register.