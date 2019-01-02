These are the criminals jailed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in December

These are the faces of the criminals jailed in Peterborough and Cambridge Crown Courts in December.

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Adrian Shepherd Shepherd, of Docwra Road, Papworth Everard, jailed for one-year after sexually assaulting two young girls.

2. Wayne Garner, Garner, 28, of Ellindon, Bretton, sentenced to a year and two months in prison after leading police on a pursuit through Peterborough and then assaulting his pregnant partner.

3. Jamie Thomas Thomas, 23, from March, has been given an indefinite hospital order after an unprovoked stabbing at the Straw Bear Festival in Whittlesey.

4. Christopher Wallis Wallis, 23, of Peterborough Road, Eye, was jailed for more than a year for not providing his passport and driving licence to police, which was part of his requirements to comply with the Sex Offenders Register.

