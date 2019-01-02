Criminals jailed in Cambridgeshire

These are the criminals jailed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in December

These are the faces of the criminals jailed in Peterborough and Cambridge Crown Courts in December.

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

Shepherd, of Docwra Road, Papworth Everard, jailed for one-year after sexually assaulting two young girls.

1. Adrian Shepherd

Garner, 28, of Ellindon, Bretton, sentenced to a year and two months in prison after leading police on a pursuit through Peterborough and then assaulting his pregnant partner.

2. Wayne Garner,

Thomas, 23, from March, has been given an indefinite hospital order after an unprovoked stabbing at the Straw Bear Festival in Whittlesey.

3. Jamie Thomas

Wallis, 23, of Peterborough Road, Eye, was jailed for more than a year for not providing his passport and driving licence to police, which was part of his requirements to comply with the Sex Offenders Register.

4. Christopher Wallis

