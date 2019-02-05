These are the criminals jailed by the courts in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire during January

While the biggest case of the month was arguably Fiona Onasanya MP being jailed for three months at the Old Bailey in London, numerous offenders were also sentenced at Peterborough and Cambridge Crown Court.

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

Thomas Safford, of Main Road in Little Gransden, pleaded guilty to burglary and aggravated vehicle taking and was jailed for 18 months. He was also disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Angelo Zielinska, 35, from Camden, London, was jailed for three years for two counts of attempted robbery in Cambridgeshire, one count of burglary and another of attempting to escape custody.

Rodney Loveridge, of Hermitage Lane in Greenfield,Beds, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and handed 80 hours of unpaid work for robbing an Earith shop with a hamer

Morgan Harris, 18, of Chestnut Grove, Huntingdon, launched an unprovoked attack on two men in the town, leaving one with life-changing injuries. He was jailed for 9 and a half years.

Kyi Wickert, 18, of Lammas Gardens, Huntingdon, launched an unprovoked attack on two men in the town, leaving one with life-changing injuries. He was jailed for 8 years.

Juned Ahmed, 18, from London was jailed after being found guilty of murdering a man in Cambridge in a knife attack.

Ashraf Hussan, 20, from London, was jailed after being found guilty of murdering a man in Cambridge in a knife attack.

Maxwell Silwano, 27, from Hackney, was jailed for three and a half years for numerous class A and B drugs offences at the Secret Garden Party near Huntingdon.

Ashley White of West End, Brampton,was jailed for a minimum of 29 years for the murder of Sam Mechelewski, 20, in Huntingdon woodland.