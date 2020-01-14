These are the 9 Peterborough areas hit by burglaries this week

Listed are the nine areas across the city where crimes took place. Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting the relevant crime or incident number, or visit contactcambspolice.uk. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Guthlac Avenue, Walton 5 Jan 2020. Incident number: CC-05012020-0357 Google other Buy a Photo

2. Latham Avenue, Orton Longueville 5 Jan 2020. Incident number: CC-05012020-0441 Google other Buy a Photo

3. Napier Place, Orton Wistow 6 Jan 2020. Incident number: CC-06012020-0084 Google other Buy a Photo

4. North Street, Peterborough 6 Jan 2020. Incident number: CC-06012020-0249 Google other Buy a Photo

View more