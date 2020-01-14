Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting the relevant crime or incident number

These are the 9 Peterborough areas hit by burglaries this week

Cambridgeshire Constabulary have released information of burglary crimes that were committed across Peterborough this week.

Listed are the nine areas across the city where crimes took place. Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting the relevant crime or incident number, or visit contactcambspolice.uk. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

5 Jan 2020. Incident number: CC-05012020-0357

1. Guthlac Avenue, Walton

5 Jan 2020. Incident number: CC-05012020-0441

2. Latham Avenue, Orton Longueville

6 Jan 2020. Incident number: CC-06012020-0084

3. Napier Place, Orton Wistow

6 Jan 2020. Incident number: CC-06012020-0249

4. North Street, Peterborough

