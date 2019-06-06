Theft

These are the 9 most recent reports of thefts from vehicles in the Peterborough area

These are the most recent reports of thefts from vehicles in the Peterborough area, according to Cambridgeshire Police.

Items stolen included a laptop, satnav system and a pram. These are the 9 most recent reports of thefts from vehicles, including where the thefts took place and the items stolen.

Suspects gained access to the victim's vehicle and stole two pairs of sunglasses and a mobile phone battery charging pack.

1. Shore view, Hampton


Victims were delivering inside the building and returned to the van to find both of their bags had been taken. Bags later found, but contents had been removed.

2. Park Crescent, Peterborough


Suspects gained entry to the vehicle and stole a set of keys, sunglasses and a bag of sweets.

3. Hawksbill Way, Peterborough


Vehicle entered by unknown means and a maternity bag, baby clothes, pram bag and toys stolen from car.

4. Hornbeam Road, Hampton Hargate


