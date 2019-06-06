These are the 9 most recent reports of thefts from vehicles in the Peterborough area
These are the most recent reports of thefts from vehicles in the Peterborough area, according to Cambridgeshire Police.
Items stolen included a laptop, satnav system and a pram. These are the 9 most recent reports of thefts from vehicles, including where the thefts took place and the items stolen.
1. Shore view, Hampton
Suspects gained access to the victim's vehicle and stole two pairs of sunglasses and a mobile phone battery charging pack.
2. Park Crescent, Peterborough
Victims were delivering inside the building and returned to the van to find both of their bags had been taken. Bags later found, but contents had been removed.
3. Hawksbill Way, Peterborough
Suspects gained entry to the vehicle and stole a set of keys, sunglasses and a bag of sweets.
4. Hornbeam Road, Hampton Hargate
Vehicle entered by unknown means and a maternity bag, baby clothes, pram bag and toys stolen from car.
