Crime

These are the 28 places in Peterborough with the highest reports of crime - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of crime across the city.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of crime for July 2019 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts. Images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific location.

There were 10 reports of crime in the Rivergate area

1. Rivergate area - 10

There were 10 reports of crime in the Whitwell area

2. Whitwell area - 10

There were 10 reports of crime in the Furze Ride area

3. Furze Ride area - 10

There were 10 reports of crime in the Whitsed Street area

4. Whitsed Street area - 10

