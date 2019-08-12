These are the 23 places in Peterborough with the highest reports of crime - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of crime across the city.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of crime for June 2019 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts. Images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific location.

1. Sheepwalk area - 10 There were 10 reports of crime in the Sheepwalk area

2. Paxton Road area - 10 There were 10 reports of crime in the Paxton Road area

3. Whittington area - 11 There were 11 reports of crime in the Whittington area

4. Viersen Platz area - 14 There were 14 reports of crime in the Viersen Platz area

