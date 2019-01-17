Road policing

These are the 17 motorists stopped by police in Peterborough in the past 10 days

These are the 17 drivers stopped by police in Peterborough in the past 10 days as officers continue to crackdown on motoring offences.

All images and details are provided by the county's road policing unit. Follow them on Twitter, @roadpoliceBCH

Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Driver has blown 54 at the roadside.'Arrested and on the way to custody

1. Drink driver arrested

Vehicle failed to stop for Police in Peterborough. Car found abandoned and seized,

2. Failed to stop

Foreign registered vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Being driven by a UK resident without VED. Driver reported and vehicle seized

3. No Vehicle Excise Duty

Foreign registered vehicle stopped besides the Mitsubishi. This one has no VED and the driver has a provisional licence/no insurance

4. Learner driver stopped

