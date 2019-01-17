These are the 17 motorists stopped by police in Peterborough in the past 10 days These are the 17 drivers stopped by police in Peterborough in the past 10 days as officers continue to crackdown on motoring offences. All images and details are provided by the county's road policing unit. Follow them on Twitter, @roadpoliceBCH 1. Drink driver arrested Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Driver has blown 54 at the roadside.'Arrested and on the way to custody ugc Buy a Photo 2. Failed to stop Vehicle failed to stop for Police in Peterborough. Car found abandoned and seized, ugc Buy a Photo 3. No Vehicle Excise Duty Foreign registered vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Being driven by a UK resident without VED. Driver reported and vehicle seized ugc Buy a Photo 4. Learner driver stopped Foreign registered vehicle stopped besides the Mitsubishi. This one has no VED and the driver has a provisional licence/no insurance ugc Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5